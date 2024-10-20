Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
A market research firm is studying customer satisfaction for a food delivery service. Based on past data, of customers rate the service as "satisfactory". The firm randomly surveys groups of 250 customers. Find the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution for . What would the shape of the sampling distribution be?
A
The sampling distribution is normal
B
μp^=0.85
σp^=0.0226
The sampling distribution is skewed
C
μp^=0.85
σp^=0.0226
The sampling distribution is normal
D
μp^=0.34
σp^=0.0300
The sampling distribution is skewed
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given probability of success (p) as 0.85, which represents the proportion of customers who rate the service as 'satisfactory'.
Determine the sample size (n), which is 250 customers in each surveyed group.
Calculate the mean of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion (μ_{p̂}) using the formula: μ_{p̂} = p. Substitute the given value of p to find μ_{p̂}.
Calculate the standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion (σ_{p̂}) using the formula: σ_{p̂} = sqrt((p * (1 - p)) / n). Substitute the given values of p and n to find σ_{p̂}.
Determine the shape of the sampling distribution. Since the sample size is large and p is not too close to 0 or 1, the sampling distribution of the sample proportion will be approximately normal according to the Central Limit Theorem.
Watch next
Master Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning