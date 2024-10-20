Multiple Choice

A market research firm is studying customer satisfaction for a food delivery service. Based on past data, 85 % 85\% of customers rate the service as "satisfactory". The firm randomly surveys groups of 250 customers. Find the mean μ p ^ \mu_{p̂} and standard deviation σ p ^ \sigma_{p̂} of the sampling distribution for p ^ p̂ . What would the shape of the sampling distribution be?