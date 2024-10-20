Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Multiple Choice
A bank analyzes customer adoption of its new mobile banking app. Historically, 45% of customers use online banking services. Use a normal distribution to approximate the probability that between 62 and 70 customers out of a sample of 100 will adopt the online banking service.
A
0.00165
B
0.000463
C
0.99
D
0.01
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the problem as a binomial distribution problem where n = 100 (sample size) and p = 0.45 (probability of success).
Use the normal approximation to the binomial distribution. Calculate the mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ) of the binomial distribution using the formulas: μ = n * p and σ = sqrt(n * p * (1 - p)).
Convert the binomial problem to a normal distribution problem by applying the continuity correction. For the range 62 to 70, adjust the values to 61.5 and 70.5.
Calculate the z-scores for 61.5 and 70.5 using the formula: z = (X - μ) / σ, where X is the value for which you are calculating the z-score.
Use the standard normal distribution table to find the probabilities corresponding to the calculated z-scores and determine the probability that the number of customers is between 62 and 70 by finding the difference between these probabilities.
