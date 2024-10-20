Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Multiple Choice
A previous study found that 80% of people preferred drinking Pepsi over Coca Cola. Use a normal distribution to approximate the probability that a random sample of 100 people reveals 60 people or more preferring Pepsi.
A
0.8
B
0.6
C
0
D
1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the problem as a binomial distribution problem where the probability of success (preferring Pepsi) is 0.8, and the sample size is 100.
Use the normal approximation to the binomial distribution. The mean (μ) of the distribution is calculated as n * p, where n is the sample size and p is the probability of success. So, μ = 100 * 0.8.
Calculate the standard deviation (σ) of the distribution using the formula σ = sqrt(n * p * (1 - p)).
Convert the problem to a standard normal distribution problem by finding the z-score. The z-score is calculated using the formula z = (X - μ) / σ, where X is the number of successes (60 in this case).
Use the standard normal distribution table or a calculator to find the probability corresponding to the calculated z-score. This will give the probability of observing 60 or more people preferring Pepsi in the sample.
