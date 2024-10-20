Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
A previous study found that 80% of people preferred drinking Pepsi over Coca Cola. Use a normal distribution to approximate the probability that, from this same random sample of 100 people, that between 10 and 11 people prefer Coca Cola.
A
0.0125
B
0.9875
C
0.8
D
0.105
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the problem as a binomial distribution problem where the probability of success (preferring Coca Cola) is 0.2 (since 80% prefer Pepsi, 20% prefer Coca Cola).
Use the normal approximation to the binomial distribution. For a binomial distribution with parameters n (number of trials) and p (probability of success), the mean (μ) is given by μ = np and the standard deviation (σ) is given by σ = sqrt(np(1-p)).
Calculate the mean: μ = 100 * 0.2 = 20.
Calculate the standard deviation: σ = sqrt(100 * 0.2 * 0.8) = sqrt(16) = 4.
Convert the binomial problem to a normal distribution problem by finding the z-scores for 10 and 11 using the formula z = (X - μ) / σ, where X is the number of successes. Then, use the standard normal distribution to find the probability that the number of people preferring Coca Cola is between 10 and 11.
Watch next
Master Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning