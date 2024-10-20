Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
A popular theme park claims that their weekly attendance is around 100,000. You believe that the weekly attendance is different than this claimed value, so you gather sample data. Write the null and alternative hypotheses.
A
H0: μ=100,000
Ha: μ>100,000
B
H0: μ=100,000
Ha: μ=100,000
C
H0: μ=100,000
Ha: μ < 100,000
D
H0: μ=100,000
Ha: μ=100,000
1
Identify the claim made by the theme park: The weekly attendance is 100,000.
Understand that you want to test if the actual attendance is different from the claimed value, which suggests a two-tailed test.
Define the null hypothesis (H0) as the statement that there is no effect or no difference. In this case, H0: μ = 100,000, where μ represents the true mean weekly attendance.
Define the alternative hypothesis (Ha) as the statement that there is an effect or a difference. Since you believe the attendance is different, Ha: μ ≠ 100,000.
Remember that the null hypothesis is what you assume to be true until you have enough evidence to support the alternative hypothesis. The alternative hypothesis is what you are trying to find evidence for.
