Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
H0: p=0.4
Ha: p=0.4
A
Left-tailed
B
Right-tailed
C
Two-tailed
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the null hypothesis (H0) and the alternative hypothesis (Ha). In this problem, H0: p = 0.4 and Ha: p ≠ 0.4.
Understand the meaning of the null hypothesis (H0). It states that the population proportion p is equal to 0.4.
Understand the meaning of the alternative hypothesis (Ha). It states that the population proportion p is not equal to 0.4.
Determine the type of test based on the alternative hypothesis. If Ha uses '≠', it indicates a two-tailed test because we are checking for deviations in both directions from the null hypothesis value.
Conclude that the hypothesis test is two-tailed because the alternative hypothesis Ha: p ≠ 0.4 suggests that we are interested in deviations on both sides of the null hypothesis value.
