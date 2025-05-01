9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is the first step in the process of hypothesis testing?1views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is the first step in the process of hypothesis testing?
- Multiple ChoiceChecking for statistical significance when testing a new marketing channel ensures:1views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is the first step in the hypothesis testing process?
- Multiple Choice
A candy manufacturer seeking to minimize the variation in weights of their candies claims to produce candies with a standard deviation less than g. Write the null and alternative hypotheses.43views
- Multiple Choice
Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.46views
- Multiple Choice
A popular theme park claims that their weekly attendance is around . You believe that the weekly attendance is different than this claimed value, so you gather sample data. Write the null and alternative hypotheses.44views
- Multiple Choice
A survey claimed that of adults prefer electric cars over traditional cars. A car manufacturer believes the true proportion is higher than . To test this, they survey a random sample of adults and find that say they prefer electric cars. Determine which test statistic to use & calculate it.45views
- Multiple Choice
In a certain hypothesis test, , < . You collect a sample and calculate a test statistic . Find the -value.43views
- Multiple Choice
A transportation analyst claims that the average commute time in a major city is less than minutes. A hypothesis test is conducted, with a resulting P-value of . What would be the conclusion at a significance level43views
- Multiple Choice
Student loan debt has fluctuated over years, with signs indicating that the default rate may be increasing. Write the null and alternative hypothesis if you want to determine if the student loan default rate this year is more than .44views