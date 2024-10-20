Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
A survey claimed that 30% of adults prefer electric cars over traditional cars. A car manufacturer believes the true proportion is higher than 30%. To test this, they survey a random sample of 50 adults and find that 19 say they prefer electric cars. Determine which test statistic to use & calculate it.
A
z=1.23
B
z=−1.23
C
z=4.38
D
z=−4.38
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of test statistic needed: Since the problem involves testing a proportion, we will use the formula for the z-test for proportions.
Define the null hypothesis (H0) and the alternative hypothesis (H1): H0: p = 0.30 (the proportion of adults preferring electric cars is 30%), H1: p > 0.30 (the proportion is greater than 30%).
Calculate the sample proportion (p̂): p̂ = x/n, where x is the number of adults preferring electric cars (19) and n is the sample size (50).
Use the z-test formula for proportions: z = (p̂ - p) / sqrt(p(1-p)/n), where p is the hypothesized proportion (0.30), p̂ is the sample proportion, and n is the sample size.
Substitute the values into the formula and simplify: Plug in p̂, p, and n into the formula to find the z-value, which will help determine if the null hypothesis can be rejected.
