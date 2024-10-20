A survey claimed that ﻿ 30 % 30\% 30% ﻿ of adults prefer electric cars over traditional cars. A car manufacturer believes the true proportion is higher than ﻿ 30 % 30\% 30% ﻿ . To test this, they survey a random sample of ﻿ 50 50 50 ﻿ adults and find that ﻿ 19 19 19 ﻿ say they prefer electric cars. Determine which test statistic to use & calculate it.