Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
A candy manufacturer seeking to minimize the variation in weights of their candies claims to produce candies with a standard deviation less than 0.300 g. Write the null and alternative hypotheses.
A
H0: σ=0.300 g
Ha: σ>0.300 g
B
H0: σ=0.300 g
Ha: σ=0.300 g
C
H0: σ=0.300 g
Ha: σ < 0.300 g
D
H0: σ>0.300 g
Ha: σ < 0.300 g
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parameter of interest, which in this case is the standard deviation of the candy weights, denoted as σ.
Understand the claim made by the manufacturer: they claim the standard deviation is less than 0.300 g.
Formulate the null hypothesis (H0). The null hypothesis is typically a statement of no effect or no difference. Here, it would be that the standard deviation is equal to 0.300 g, i.e., H0: σ = 0.300 g.
Formulate the alternative hypothesis (Ha). The alternative hypothesis is what you want to test for. Since the manufacturer claims the standard deviation is less than 0.300 g, the alternative hypothesis would be Ha: σ < 0.300 g.
Ensure the hypotheses are correctly structured for a one-tailed test, as the claim is directional (less than). The null hypothesis assumes no change or effect, while the alternative hypothesis reflects the manufacturer's claim.
