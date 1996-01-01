29–32. {Use of Tech} Errors in Euler’s method Consider the following initial value problems.
c. Which time step results in the more accurate approximation? Explain your observations.
y′(t) = 4−y, y(0) = 3; y(t) = 4−e⁻ᵗ
b. Using the exact solution given, compute the errors in the Euler approximations at t=0.2 and t=0.4.
y′(t) = 2t + 1, y(0) = 0; y(t) = t² + t
33–36. {Use of Tech} Computing Euler approximations Use a calculator or computer program to carry out the following steps.
a. Approximate the value of y(T) using Euler’s method with the given time step on the interval [0,T].
y′(t) = -2y, y(0) = 1; Δt = 0.2, T = 2; y(t) = e⁻²ᵗ
a. Approximate the value of y(T) using Euler’s method with the given time step on the interval [0,T].
y′(t) = t/y, y(0) = 4; Δt = 0.1, T = 2; y(t) = √(t² + 16)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. Euler’s method is used to compute exact values of the solution of an initial value problem.