11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.
r = 1 - sin θ; (1/2, π/6)
Master Slope of Polar Curves with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.
r = 1 - sin θ; (1/2, π/6)
11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.
r = 4 + sin θ; (4, 0) and (3, 3π/2)
11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.
r = 4 cos 2θ; at the tips of the leaves
11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.
r = 2θ; (π/2, π/4)
33–40. Areas of regions Make a sketch of the region and its bounding curves. Find the area of the region.
The region inside the curve r = √(cos θ)
33–40. Areas of regions Make a sketch of the region and its bounding curves. Find the area of the region.
The region inside the circle r = 8 sin θ
33–40. Areas of regions Make a sketch of the region and its bounding curves. Find the area of the region.
The region inside the limaçon r = 2 + cos θ