Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume x > 0 and y > 0.
e. The area under the curve y = 1/x and the x-axis on the interval [1, e] is 1.
49–63. {Use of Tech} Integrating with a CAS Use a computer algebra system to evaluate the following integrals. Find both an exact result and an approximate result for each definite integral. Assume a is a positive real number.
61. ∫₀¹ (ln x) ln(1 + x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
61. ∫(from 1 to 3)(ln(v+1))²/(v+1) dv
64. ∫(from 1 to e)(8ln3 log_3(θ))/θ dθ