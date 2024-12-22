3:49 minutes 3:49 minutes Problem 1.8 Textbook Question Textbook Question Use the graph of ƒ to find ƒ⁻¹ (2),ƒ⁻¹ (9), and ƒ⁻¹ (12) <IMAGE>

