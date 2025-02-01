a. Determine the points where the curve x+y³−y=1 has a vertical tangent line (see Exercise 60).

Vertical​ ​tangent lines a. Determine the points where the curve x+y³−y=1 has a vertical tangent line (see Exercise 60).

Recommended similar problem, with video answer:

Verified Solution

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above