84. Arc length for polar curves: Prove that the length of the curve r = f(θ) for α ≤ θ ≤ β is
L = ∫(α to β) √(f(θ)² + f'(θ)²) dθ.
40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines
b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).
r =3 − 6 cos θ
40–41. {Use of Tech} Slopes of tangent lines
b. Find the slope of the lines tangent to the curve at the origin (when relevant).
r = 1 −sin θ
51–52. {Use of Tech} Arc length of polar curves Find the approximate length of the following curves.
The limaçon r=3−6cosθ
11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.
r = 1 - sin θ; (1/2, π/6)