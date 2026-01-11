Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–6.
∫ x arcsin x dx
Use the formula ∫ f⁻¹(x) dx = x f⁻¹(x) - ∫ f(y) dy, y = f⁻¹(x)
To evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77-80. Express your answers in terms of x.
∫ log₂ x dx
Finding volume
The region in the first quadrant enclosed by the coordinate axes, the curve y = e^x, and the line x = 1 is revolved about the y-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
Finding volume
Let R be the "triangular" region in the first quadrant that is bounded above by the line y = 1, below by the curve y = ln x, and on the left by the line x = 1.
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about
a. the x-axis.
18. Finding volume (Continuation of Exercise 17.) Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region R about:
a. the y-axis.
Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes, the curve y = e^x, and the line x = ln(2) about the line x = ln(2).
Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes, the curve y = e^(-x), and the line x = 1.
a. About the y-axis.