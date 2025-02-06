- 0. Functions7h 52m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
5:36 minutes
Problem 54b
Textbook Question
Growth rate of bamboo Bamboo belongs to the grass family and is one of the fastest growing plants in the world.
b. Based on the Mean Value Theorem, what can you conclude about the instantaneous growth rate of bamboo measured in millimeters per second between 10:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M.?
