Suppose that the function g and its derivative with respect to x have the following values at x=0, 1, 2, 3, and 4.
Assuming the inverse function g^(-1) is differentiable, find the slope of g^(-1)(x) at
a. x=1
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
61. y = 5√s
"In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
63. y = x^π"
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
59. y = 2^x
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
85. y = log₂(8t^(ln 2))