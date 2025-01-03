Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Position Function The position function s(t) describes the location of an object at any given time t. In this case, s(t) = -16t^2 + 100t represents the vertical motion of an object under the influence of gravity, where the coefficients indicate the effects of gravitational acceleration and initial velocity. Recommended video: 5:20 5:20 Relations and Functions

Secant Line A secant line is a straight line that intersects a curve at two or more points. In this context, the secant line connects the points (0.5, s(0.5)) and (2, s(2)), providing a way to approximate the average rate of change of the position function over the interval from t = 0.5 to t = 2. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines