In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 0 to ∞ of (dθ / (θ² - 1))
∫ from 0 to ∞ of (dθ / (θ² - 1))
∫ from 0 to 1 of (dt / (t - sin t))
(Hint: t ≥ sin t for t ≥ 0)
∫ from -1 to 1 of (-x ln|x| dx)
∫ from 0 to ∞ of (dθ / (1 + e^θ))
∫ from π to ∞ of ((1 + sin x) / x² dx)
∫ from e to e^e of (ln(ln x) dx)
∫ from 1 to ∞ of ((1 / (e^x - 2^x)) dx)