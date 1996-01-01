15-18. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule approximations. Find the indicated Midpoint Rule approximations to the following integrals.
15. ∫(2 to 10) 2x² dx using n = 1, 2, and 4 subintervals
18. ∫(0 to 1) e⁻ˣ dx using n = 8 subintervals
19-22. {Use of Tech} Trapezoid Rule approximations. Find the indicated Trapezoid Rule approximations to the following integrals.
21. ∫(0 to 1) sin(πx) dx using n = 6 subintervals
23-26. {Use of Tech} Simpson's Rule approximations. Find the indicated Simpson's Rule approximations to the following integrals.
24. ∫(4 to 8) √x dx using n = 4 and n = 8 subintervals
Approximating areas Estimate the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = x² + 2 and the x-axis on [0, 2] in the following ways.
(c) Divide [0, 2] into n = 4 subintervals and approximate the area of the region using a right Riemann sum. Illustrate the solution geometrically.
Estimate ∫₁⁴ √(4𝓍 + 1) d𝓍 by evaluating the left, right, and midpoint Riemann sums using a regular partition with n = 6 subintervals.
Approximating area from a graph Approximate the area of the region bounded by the graph (see figure) and the 𝓍-axis by dividing the interval [1, 7] into n = 6 subintervals. Use a left and right Riemann sum to obtain two different approximations.