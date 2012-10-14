Left and right Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(𝓍) = cos 𝓍 on [0. π/2]; n = 4
(d) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums.
Left and right Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
ƒ(𝓍) = x² ─ 1 on [2,4]; n = 4
(d) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums.
Left and right Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(𝓍) = e ˣ/₂ on [1,4]; n = 6
(d) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums.
A midpoint Riemann sum Approximate the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = 100 ― x² and the x-axis on [0, 10] with n = 5 subintervals. Use the midpoint of each subinterval to determine the height of each rectangle (see figure).
Midpoint Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
ƒ(𝓍) = 2x + 1 on [0,4] ; n = 4
d) Calculate the midpoint Riemann sum.
Midpoint Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(𝓍) = √x on [1,3] ; n = 4
(d) Calculate the midpoint Riemann sum.
Midpoint Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
ƒ(𝓍) = 1/x on [1,6] ; n = 5
(d) Calculate the midpoint Riemann sum.