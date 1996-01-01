27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
b. Find a recurrence relation that generates the sequence (supply the initial value of the index and the first term of the sequence).
{-5, 5, -5, 5, ......}
{Use of Tech} Periodic dosing
Many people take aspirin on a regular basis as a preventive measure for heart disease. Suppose a person takes 80 mg of aspirin every 24 hours. Assume aspirin has a half-life of 24 hours; that is, every 24 hours, half of the drug in the blood is eliminated.
a.Find a recurrence relation for the sequence {dₙ} that gives the amount of drug in the blood after the nᵗʰ dose, where d₁ = 80.
b.Use a calculator to estimate this limit. In the long run, how much drug is in the person’s blood?
c.Assuming the sequence has a limit, confirm the result of part (b) by finding the limit of {dₙ} directly.
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b.If a sequence of positive numbers converges, then the sequence is decreasing.
{Use of Tech} A savings plan
James begins a savings plan in which he deposits $100 at the beginning of each month into an account that earns 9% interest annually, or equivalently, 0.75% per month.
To be clear, on the first day of each month, the bank adds 0.75% of the current balance as interest, and then James deposits $100.
Let Bₙ be the balance in the account after the nᵗʰ payment, where B₀ = $0.
b.Find a recurrence relation that generates the sequence {Bₙ}.
b.If limₙ→∞aₙ = 0 and limₙ→∞bₙ = ∞, then limₙ→∞aₙbₙ = 0.