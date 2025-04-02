Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Infinite Limits Infinite limits occur when the value of a function increases or decreases without bound as the input approaches a certain point. In this context, as x approaches 0, the function 4/x²/⁵ may tend towards infinity or negative infinity, depending on the behavior of the denominator, which becomes very small, causing the overall expression to grow very large. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Behavior of Rational Functions Rational functions are expressions involving ratios of polynomials. The behavior of these functions near points where the denominator approaches zero is crucial for determining limits. As x approaches 0 in 4/x²/⁵, the denominator x²/⁵ approaches zero, leading to a potential infinite limit, as the numerator remains constant and the denominator shrinks. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Intro to Rational Functions