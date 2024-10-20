Using the graph, find the specified limit or state that the limit does not exist (DNE).

﻿ lim ⁡ x → 0 − f ( x ) \lim_{x\rightarrow0^{-}}f\left(x\right) limx→0−​f(x)﻿ , ﻿ lim ⁡ x → 0 + f ( x ) \lim_{x\rightarrow0^{+}}f\left(x\right) limx→0+​f(x)﻿, ﻿ lim ⁡ x → 0 f ( x ) \lim_{x\rightarrow0}f\left(x\right) limx→0​f(x)﻿