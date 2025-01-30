The energy (in joules) released by an earthquake of magnitude M is given by the equation E=25,000 ⋅ 101.5M. (This equation can be solved for M to define the magnitude of a given earthquake; it is a refinement of the original Richter scale created by Charles Richter in 1935.)

Compute dE/dM and evaluate it for M=3. What does this derivative mean? (M has no units, so the units of the derivative are J per change in magnitude.)