4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
9:30 minutes
Problem 56b
Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Modified Newton’s method The function f has a root of multiplicity 2 at r if f(r) = f'(r) = 0 and f"(r) ≠ 0. In this case, a slight modification of Newton’s method, known as the modified (or accelerated) Newton’s method, is given by the formula xₙ + 1 = xₙ - (2f(xₙ)/(f'(xₙ), for n = 0, 1, 2, . . . . This modified form generally increases the rate of convergence.
b. Apply Newton’s method and the modified Newton’s method using x₀ = 0.1 to find the value of x₃ in each case. Compare the accuracy of these values of x₃.
