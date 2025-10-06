7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (e^{-10x²})
88–91. Limits Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to evaluate the following limits.
lim x → 0⁺ (tanh x)ˣ
Velocity of falling body Refer to Exercise 95, which gives the position function for a falling body. Use m = 75 kg and k = 0.2.
a. Confirm that the BASE jumper’s velocity t seconds after jumping is v(t) = d'(t) = √(mg/k) tanh (√(kg/m) t).
c. How long does it take for the BASE jumper to reach a speed of 45 m/s (roughly 100 mi/hr)?