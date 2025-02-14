60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.

60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed. lim_x→1 (x⁴ - x³ - 3x² + 5x -2) / x³ + x² - 5x + 3

