Slant Asymptote A slant (or oblique) asymptote occurs when the degree of the numerator of a rational function is exactly one higher than the degree of the denominator. To find it, you perform polynomial long division on the function. The quotient (ignoring the remainder) gives the equation of the slant asymptote, which describes the behavior of the function as x approaches infinity or negative infinity.

Polynomial Long Division Polynomial long division is a method used to divide a polynomial by another polynomial of lower degree. It involves dividing the leading term of the numerator by the leading term of the denominator, multiplying the entire denominator by this result, and subtracting it from the numerator. This process is repeated until the degree of the remainder is less than that of the denominator, allowing us to find the slant asymptote.