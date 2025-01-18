City urbanization City planners model the size of their city using the function A(t) = - 1/50t² + 2t +20, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 50, where A is measured in square miles and t is the number of years after 2010.

c. Suppose the population density of the city remains constant from year to year at 1000 people mi². Determine the growth rate of the population in 2030.