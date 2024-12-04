The function ﻿ s ( t ) s(t) s(t)﻿ represents the position of an object at time t moving along a line. Suppose ﻿ s ( 2 ) = 136 s(2)=136 s(2)=136﻿ and ﻿ s ( 3 ) = 156 s(3)=156 s(3)=156﻿ . Find the average velocity of the object over the interval of time ﻿ [ 2 , 3 ] [2, 3] [2,3]﻿ .