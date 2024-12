The function  s ( t ) s(t) s(t) represents the position of an object at time t moving along a line. Suppose  s ( 2 ) = 136 s(2)=136 s(2)=136 and  s ( 3 ) = 156 s(3)=156 s(3)=156 . Find the average velocity of the object over the interval of time  [ 2 , 3 ] [2, 3] [2,3] .