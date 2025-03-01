17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.

17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable. lim_x→ -1 (x³ - x² - 5x - 3)/(x⁴ + 2x³ - x² -4x -2)

Recommended similar problem, with video answer:

Verified Solution

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above