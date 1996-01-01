7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ from π/6 to π/2 [cos x · ln(sin x)] dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
60. ∫ x² coshx dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
51. ∫ x²/√(4 + x²) dx
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
11. ∫ t · e⁶ᵗ dt
17. ∫ x · 3x dx