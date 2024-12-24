2:53 minutes 2:53 minutes Problem 18i Textbook Question Textbook Question Use the graph of g(x) in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE> lim ⁡ x → 4 g ( x ) \lim_{x\to4}g\left(x\right)

