Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point, usually centered at zero (Maclaurin series). It approximates functions using polynomials, making complex functions easier to analyze and compute. Recommended video: 08:42 08:42 Taylor Series

Geometric Series and Its Taylor Series The geometric series 1/(1 - x) can be expanded as 1 + x + x^2 + x^3 + ... for |x| < 1. Recognizing this form helps in manipulating similar functions like 1/(1 - 2x) by substituting variables, enabling straightforward derivation of their Taylor series. Recommended video: 08:42 08:42 Taylor Series