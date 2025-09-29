{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as needed to ensure the error is less than 10⁻⁴.
∫₀⁰ᐧ² (ln (1 + t))/t dt
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as needed to ensure the error is less than 10⁻⁴.
∫₀⁰ᐧ² sin x² dx
Power series for derivatives
a. Differentiate the Taylor series centered at 0 for the following functions.
b. Identify the function represented by the differentiated series.
c. Give the interval of convergence of the power series for the derivative.
f(x) = eˣ
Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.
ln (1 + x²)
Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.
(1 + x⁴)⁻¹
Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.
sinh x²
Limits by power series Use Taylor series to evaluate the following limits.
lim ₙ → 0 (x²/2 - 1 + cos x)/x⁴