1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
3:45 minutes
Problem 9
Textbook Question
Finding Deltas Graphically
In Exercises 7–14, use the graphs to find a δ>0 such that |f(x)−L| <ε whenever 0< |x−c| <δ.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: We need to find a δ > 0 such that |f(x) - L| < ε whenever 0 < |x - c| < δ. This is related to the definition of the limit of a function as x approaches c.
Identify the limit L and the point c from the graph. The limit L is the value that f(x) approaches as x gets closer to c.
Choose an ε > 0, which represents how close f(x) should be to L. This is typically given or can be chosen based on the graph's behavior.
Examine the graph to determine the interval around c where |f(x) - L| < ε. This involves finding the range of x values where the function stays within ε of L.
Determine δ by finding the maximum distance from c within the interval identified in the previous step. δ is the largest value such that 0 < |x - c| < δ ensures |f(x) - L| < ε.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
In calculus, a limit describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It is fundamental for understanding continuity and the concept of convergence. The notation 'lim x→c f(x) = L' indicates that as x gets closer to c, f(x) approaches L. This concept is crucial for defining derivatives and integrals.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits
Epsilon-Delta Definition of a Limit
The epsilon-delta definition formalizes the concept of limits in calculus. It states that for every ε (epsilon) > 0, there exists a δ (delta) > 0 such that if 0 < |x - c| < δ, then |f(x) - L| < ε. This definition provides a rigorous way to prove that a function approaches a limit, ensuring precision in mathematical analysis.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral
Graphical Interpretation of Limits
Graphically, limits can be understood by observing the behavior of a function's graph near a specific point. The limit L is the value that the function approaches as x approaches c. By analyzing the graph, one can visually determine the appropriate δ for a given ε, helping to illustrate the relationship between the function's values and its limit.
Recommended video:
6:47
Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically
