Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits In calculus, a limit describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It is fundamental for understanding continuity and the concept of convergence. The notation 'lim x→c f(x) = L' indicates that as x gets closer to c, f(x) approaches L. This concept is crucial for defining derivatives and integrals. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Epsilon-Delta Definition of a Limit The epsilon-delta definition formalizes the concept of limits in calculus. It states that for every ε (epsilon) > 0, there exists a δ (delta) > 0 such that if 0 < |x - c| < δ, then |f(x) - L| < ε. This definition provides a rigorous way to prove that a function approaches a limit, ensuring precision in mathematical analysis. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral