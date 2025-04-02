Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain of a Function The domain of a function refers to the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For rational functions, like y = (2 + 3x²) / (x² + 4), the domain excludes values that make the denominator zero. In this case, since x² + 4 is always positive, the domain is all real numbers.

Range of a Function The range of a function is the set of all possible output values (y-values) that the function can produce. To find the range, analyze the behavior of the function as x approaches various values, including infinity. For y = (2 + 3x²) / (x² + 4), consider the limits and behavior of the function to determine the range.