Increasing and Decreasing Functions A function is increasing on an interval if, for any two numbers in that interval, a larger input results in a larger output. Conversely, it is decreasing if a larger input results in a smaller output. To determine these intervals, one typically examines the sign of the derivative: positive for increasing and negative for decreasing. Recommended video: 07:32 07:32 Determining Where a Function is Increasing & Decreasing

Symmetry in Graphs Symmetry in graphs refers to the property where a graph is invariant under certain transformations, such as reflection or rotation. Common types include even symmetry (y-axis symmetry) and odd symmetry (origin symmetry). For the function y = x³/8, checking for odd symmetry involves verifying if f(-x) = -f(x). Recommended video: 06:15 06:15 Graphing The Derivative