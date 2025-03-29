Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
0. Functions
Properties of Functions
4:14 minutes
Problem 1.1.43
Textbook Question
Increasing and Decreasing Functions
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.
y = x³/8
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the function given: \( y = \frac{x^3}{8} \). This is a cubic function, which is generally of the form \( y = ax^3 + bx^2 + cx + d \). In this case, \( a = \frac{1}{8} \), \( b = 0 \), \( c = 0 \), and \( d = 0 \).
To determine the intervals of increase and decrease, find the first derivative of the function. The derivative \( y' \) of \( y = \frac{x^3}{8} \) is \( y' = \frac{3x^2}{8} \).
Analyze the first derivative \( y' = \frac{3x^2}{8} \). Since \( 3x^2 \) is always non-negative and \( \frac{1}{8} \) is positive, \( y' \geq 0 \) for all \( x \). This indicates that the function is non-decreasing everywhere.
Since the derivative is zero only at \( x = 0 \), the function is constant at this point and increasing elsewhere. Therefore, the function is increasing on the intervals \( (-\infty, 0) \) and \( (0, \infty) \).
Check for symmetries: The function \( y = \frac{x^3}{8} \) is an odd function because \( f(-x) = -f(x) \). This means the graph is symmetric with respect to the origin.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Increasing and Decreasing Functions
A function is increasing on an interval if, for any two numbers in that interval, a larger input results in a larger output. Conversely, it is decreasing if a larger input results in a smaller output. To determine these intervals, one typically examines the sign of the derivative: positive for increasing and negative for decreasing.
Recommended video:
07:32
Determining Where a Function is Increasing & Decreasing
Symmetry in Graphs
Symmetry in graphs refers to the property where a graph is invariant under certain transformations, such as reflection or rotation. Common types include even symmetry (y-axis symmetry) and odd symmetry (origin symmetry). For the function y = x³/8, checking for odd symmetry involves verifying if f(-x) = -f(x).
Recommended video:
06:15
Graphing The Derivative
Derivative and Critical Points
The derivative of a function provides information about its rate of change. Critical points occur where the derivative is zero or undefined, indicating potential local maxima, minima, or points of inflection. For y = x³/8, the derivative y' = (3/8)x² helps identify intervals of increase or decrease by analyzing where it is positive or negative.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
