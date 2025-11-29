In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
11. y = 5x^(3.6)
Master Derivatives of Linear Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
11. y = 5x^(3.6)
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
73. y = log₄ x + log₄ x²
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
77. y = log₃(((x + 1)/(x − 1))^(ln 3))
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
81. y = log₁₀(e^x)
Suppose that the function f and its derivative with respect to x have the following values at x=0, 1, 2, 3, and 4.
Assuming the inverse function f^(-1) is differentiable, find the slope of f^(-1)(x) at
c. x=3
Suppose that the function g and its derivative with respect to x have the following values at x=0, 1, 2, 3, and 4.
Assuming the inverse function g^(-1) is differentiable, find the slope of g^(-1)(x) at
a. x=1
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
61. y = 5√s