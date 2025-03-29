Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits In calculus, a limit is the value that a function approaches as the input approaches some value. Limits are essential for defining derivatives and integrals. Understanding limits involves analyzing the behavior of a function as it gets arbitrarily close to a particular point, which can be done graphically or algebraically. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Piecewise Functions A piecewise function is defined by different expressions for different intervals of the domain. Understanding how to interpret and graph piecewise functions is crucial, as it involves analyzing each segment separately and considering the behavior at the boundaries, which is essential for determining limits and continuity. Recommended video: 05:36 05:36 Piecewise Functions