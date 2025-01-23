Suppose the position of an object moving horizontally along a line after t seconds is given by the following functions s = f(t), where s is measured in feet, with s > 0 corresponding to positions right of the origin.

Determine the velocity and acceleration of the object at t = 1.

f(t) = 2t3 - 21t2 + 60t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 6