Given that the definite integral from to of equals , what is the value of the definite integral from to of ?
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
If n is a known positive integer, for what value of k does the following hold:
Multiple Choice
For the integral , which of the following correctly identifies and for use in integration by parts?
Textbook Question
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
28. ∫ ln² x dx
Textbook Question
71-74. Deriving formulas Evaluate the following integrals. Assume a and b are real numbers and n is a positive integer.
74. ∫xⁿ arcsin(x) dx (Hint: integration by parts.)
Textbook Question
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ from π/6 to π/2 [cos x · ln(sin x)] dx
