5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
3:42 minutes
Problem 4.1.19
Textbook Question
Sketch the graph of a continuous function ƒ on [0, 4] satisfying the given properties.
ƒ' (x) = 0 for x = 1 and 2; ƒ has an absolute maximum at x = 4; ƒ has an absolute minimum at x= 0; and ƒ has a local minimum at x = 2.
