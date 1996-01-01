9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.
1 + (1 / 2)² + (1 / 3)³ + (1 / 4)⁴ + ⋯
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((k / (k + 1)) × 2k²)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (2ᵏ / k⁹⁹)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-7)ᵏ / k²)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-1)ᵏ⁺¹) × ((10k³ + k) / (9k³ + k + 1))ᵏ
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-1)ᵏ) / (k!)
40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k^(1 + p),p > 0