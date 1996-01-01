Suppose a power series converges if |x−3|<4 and diverges if |x−3| ≥ 4. Determine the radius and interval of convergence.
Is ∑ₖ₌₀ ∞ (5x − 20)ᵏ a power series? If so, find the center a of the power series and state a formula for the coefficients cₖ of the power series.
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ k(x−1)ᵏ
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (k²⁰ xᵏ)/(2k+1)!
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (-x/10)²ᵏ
Radius of convergence Find the radius of convergence for the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ (1−cos (1/2ᵏ)) xᵏ
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (2x)ᵏ