Using the Sandwich Theorem If √(5 −2x²) ≤ f(x) ≤ √(5−x²) for −1 ≤ x ≤ 1, find limx→0 f(x).

Using the Sandwich Theorem If √(5 −2x²) ≤ f(x) ≤ √(5−x²) for −1 ≤ x ≤ 1, find limx→0 f(x).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above