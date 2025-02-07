Mean Value Theorem for quadratic functions Consider the quadratic function f(x) = Ax² + Bx + C, where A, B, and C are real numbers with A ≠ 0. Show that when the Mean Value Theorem is applied to f on the interval [a,b], the number guaranteed by the theorem is the midpoint of the interval.
21–32. Mean Value Theorem Consider the following functions on the given interval [a, b].
a. Determine whether the Mean Value Theorem applies to the following functions on the given interval [a, b].
b. If so, find the point(s) that are guaranteed to exist by the Mean Value Theorem.
ƒ(x) = ln 2x; [1,e]
b. Show that the point guaranteed to exist by the Mean Value Theorem for f(x) = 1/x on [a,b], where 0 < a < b, is the geometric mean of a and b; that is, c = √ab.
Equal derivatives Verify that the functions f(x) = tan² x and g(x) = sec² x have the same derivative. What can you say about the difference f - g? Explain.
100-m speed The Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt set a world record of 9.58 s in the 100-meter dash in the summer of 2009. Did his speed ever exceed 30 km/hr during the race? Explain.
Mean Value Theorem The population of a culture of cells grows according to the function P(t) = 100t / t+1, where t ≥ 0 is measured in weeks.
a. What is the average rate of change in the population over the interval [0, 8]?
ƒ(x) = x + 1/x; [1,3]
Mean Value Theorem The population of a culture of cells grows according to the function P(t) = 100t / t+1, where t ≥ 0 is measured in weeks.
b. At what point of the interval [0, 8] is the instantaneous rate of change equal to the average rate of change?
Growth rate of bamboo Bamboo belongs to the grass family and is one of the fastest growing plants in the world.
a. A bamboo shoot was 500 cm tall at 10:00 A.M. and 515 cm tall at 3:00 P.M. Compute the average growth rate of the bamboo shoot in cm/hr over the period of time from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.