52-56. In this section, several models are presented and the solution of the associated differential equation is given. Later in the chapter, we present methods for solving these differential equations.





{Use of Tech} Free fall One possible model that describes the free fall of an object in a gravitational field subject to air resistance uses the equation v'(t) = g - bv, where v(t) is the velocity of the object for t ≥ 0, g = 9.8 m/s² is the acceleration due to gravity, and b > 0 is a constant that involves the mass of the object and the air resistance.





c. Using the graph in part (b), estimate the terminal velocity lim(t→∞) v(t).