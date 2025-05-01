- 0. Functions(0)
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus: Videos & Practice Problems
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Practice Problems
Suppose is an area function for . Is also an area function for ? Choose the appropriate answer.
Let and be differentiable functions on such that and . Which of the following is true?
Which of the following best describes the relationship between antiderivatives and definite integrals according to the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1?
What is a necessary condition for the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1 to apply?
Find the derivative of the integral \( \int_{0}^{x} (3t^2 + 2t) \, dt \) with respect to x.
Evaluate \( \int_{0}^{2} (4x^3 - 2x) \, dx \) using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 2.
Find the antiderivative of \( f(x) = 5x^4 \) and use it to evaluate \( \int_{1}^{3} 5x^4 \, dx \).
Why is there no need for an arbitrary constant of integration when evaluating definite integrals?
A car accelerates from rest at a rate of \( a(t) = 3t \) m/s². Using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, find the velocity of the car at \( t = 4 \) seconds.
Evaluate and simplify the expression \( \int_{0}^{3} (2x^2 + 3) \, dx - \int_{0}^{3} x^2 \, dx \).
Combine the results of \( \int_{1}^{4} (x^2 - 1) \, dx \) and \( \int_{1}^{4} (2x - 3) \, dx \) to find the total area under the curves.
If \( F(x) \) is an antiderivative of \( f(x) \), what does the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1 state about \( \int_{a}^{b} f(x) \, dx \)?
Which of the following functions can the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1 be applied to?
Evaluate \( \int_{1}^{4} (3x^2 - 2) \, dx \) using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 2.
Find the antiderivative of \( f(x) = 6x^2 \) and use it to evaluate \( \int_{0}^{2} 6x^2 \, dx \).
When evaluating \( \int_{a}^{b} f(x) \, dx \), why is the constant of integration not included?
A tank is being filled with water at a rate of \( r(t) = 4t \) liters per minute. Using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, find the total amount of water in the tank after 5 minutes.
Evaluate and simplify the expression \( \int_{0}^{2} (x^3 + 2) \, dx + \int_{0}^{2} (3x - 1) \, dx \).